Livingstone hits fastest fifty by an Englishman in ODI cricket

Liam Livingstone smashed a 17-ball half-century - the fastest-ever by an Englishman in One-Day International cricket- against Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday as England amassed a record 498 for four.

This was also the second-fastest fifty in ODIs, with Livingstone just missing AB de Villiers' 16-ball half-century against West Indies in 2015. Sanath Jayasuriya (vs Pakistan), Kusal Perera (vs Pakistan), and Martin Guptill (vs Sri Lanka) are the others to have struck a fifty off 17 balls in the format.

Livingstone remained unbeaten on 66 off 22 balls as England set the highest-ever ODI innings total - going past its own record of 481 for six against Australia.

READ | England registers highest-ever innings total in ODI history, smashes 498 against Netherlands

The 28-year-old went past his skipper Eoin Morgan, whose 21-ball 50 against Australia in 2018 was the fastest by an English batter in ODIs before Friday.

England rode on three centuries centurions to get to the record mark. Phil Salt (122 off 93) and Dawid Malan (125 off 109) struck their maiden ODI hundreds before Jos Buttler's astounding 70-ball unbeaten 162 flattened Netherlands.