Lord's cricket ground opens up for medical community in UK

In light of the current situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has decided to help the medical staff by providing them parking space available at the Lord's cricket ground. In a statement, the MCC said it has also decided to provide storage areas for the Wellington Hospital in the UK.

“MCC has currently provided 75 parking space at Lord’s for staff at Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth. We are also providing storage areas for the Wellington Hospital — which is situated very close to the ground,” said MCC.

“MCC has provided food to City Harvest London, who help put fresh surplus food to good use in a sustainable way, redistributing to organisations that feed the hungry.”

Earlier, England Test captain Joe Root, in an open letter addressed to the British public, stressed on the importance of teamwork as a society in the fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Social distancing may mean that we can’t come together in a physical sense, but our strength lies in our communities coming together to help one another,” he said.

England women’s team captain Heather Knight has said that she has joined National Health Service’s (NHS) volunteer scheme and will be helping in transporting medicines and spreading awareness about the pandemic in the UK.