IPL: Andy Flower parts way with Lucknow Super Giants

IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants bid farewell to its head coach Andy Flower as the former Zimbabwe player will no longer be associated with the franchise.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 18:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Andy Flower during a media interaction. (File Photo)
Andy Flower during a media interaction. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
Andy Flower and IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants parted ways on Friday after two successful seasons. The IPL team put out a statement on Twitter thaking the former Zimbabwe player for his services.

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table, Results: India A on top of Group B, Pakistan A second

“Dear Andy,Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything,” Lucknow Super Giants said.

Under Flower, Lucknow finished in third place in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the IPL and his coaching resume has been outstanding with three Ashes win as coach of England.

Related Topics

Andy Flower /

Lucknow Super Giants

