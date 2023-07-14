IPL: Andy Flower parts way with Lucknow Super Giants

Andy Flower and IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants parted ways on Friday after two successful seasons. The IPL team put out a statement on Twitter thaking the former Zimbabwe player for his services.
“Dear Andy,Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything,” Lucknow Super Giants said.
Under Flower, Lucknow finished in third place in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the IPL and his coaching resume has been outstanding with three Ashes win as coach of England.
