ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table, Results: India A on top of Group B, Pakistan A second

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 began on July 13 in Sri Lanka and will end on July 23. The eight-team competition is divided into two groups of four teams in the group stage and is followed by two semifinals and the final.

India A thrashed UAE A by eight wickets and 141 balls to spare in its campaign opener on Friday as captain Yash Dhull led the team with an unbeaten 108 off 84 balls.

India A will play Nepal in its next fixture on Monday before taking on archrival Pakistan A on Wednesday.

The four teams in each group will play each other in a round-robin format with the top two sides from each group qualifying for the semifinals.

India A is grouped with Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE A.

GROUP A POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Afghanistan A 1 1 0 2 +1.469 Sri Lanka A 1 1 0 2 +0.960 Bangladesh A 1 0 1 0 -0.960 Oman A 1 0 1 0 -1.469

GROUP A RESULTS

July 13: Sri Lanka A beat Bangladesh A by 48 runs (SSC Ground, Colombo)

July 13: Afghanistan A beat Oman A by 72 runs (CCC Ground, Colombo)

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR India A 1 1 0 2 +3.255 Pakistan A 1 1 0 2 +1.933 Nepal 1 0 1 0 -1.933 UAE A 1 0 1 0 -3.255

GROUP B RESULTS