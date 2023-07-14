MagazineBuy Print

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table, Results: India A on top of Group B, Pakistan A second

Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Here is the points table and full list of results for all the eight teams participating in the tournament, which began in Sri Lanka on July 13.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 16:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India A wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel celebrates a wicket against UAE A on Friday.
India A wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel celebrates a wicket against UAE A on Friday. | Photo Credit: BCCI TWITTER
infoIcon

India A wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel celebrates a wicket against UAE A on Friday. | Photo Credit: BCCI TWITTER

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 began on July 13 in Sri Lanka and will end on July 23. The eight-team competition is divided into two groups of four teams in the group stage and is followed by two semifinals and the final.

India A thrashed UAE A by eight wickets and 141 balls to spare in its campaign opener on Friday as captain Yash Dhull led the team with an unbeaten 108 off 84 balls.

India A will play Nepal in its next fixture on Monday before taking on archrival Pakistan A on Wednesday.

The four teams in each group will play each other in a round-robin format with the top two sides from each group qualifying for the semifinals.

India A is grouped with Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE A.

GROUP A POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR
Afghanistan A 1 1 0 2 +1.469
Sri Lanka A 1 1 0 2 +0.960
Bangladesh A 1 0 1 0 -0.960
Oman A 1 0 1 0 -1.469

GROUP A RESULTS

  • July 13: Sri Lanka A beat Bangladesh A by 48 runs (SSC Ground, Colombo)
  • July 13: Afghanistan A beat Oman A by 72 runs (CCC Ground, Colombo)

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR
India A 1 1 0 2 +3.255
Pakistan A 1 1 0 2 +1.933
Nepal 1 0 1 0 -1.933
UAE A 1 0 1 0 -3.255

GROUP B RESULTS

  • July 14: Pakistan A beat Nepal by four wickets (CCC Ground, Colombo)
  • July 14: India A beat UAE A by eight wickets (SSC Ground, Colombo)

