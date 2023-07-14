ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table, Results: India A on top of Group B, Pakistan A second

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 began on July 13 in Sri Lanka and will end on July 23. The eight-team competition is divided into two groups of four teams in the group stage and is followed by two semifinals and the final.
India A thrashed UAE A by eight wickets and 141 balls to spare in its campaign opener on Friday as captain Yash Dhull led the team with an unbeaten 108 off 84 balls.
India A will play Nepal in its next fixture on Monday before taking on archrival Pakistan A on Wednesday.
The four teams in each group will play each other in a round-robin format with the top two sides from each group qualifying for the semifinals.
India A is grouped with Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE A.
GROUP A POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Afghanistan A
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.469
|Sri Lanka A
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.960
|Bangladesh A
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.960
|Oman A
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.469
GROUP A RESULTS
- July 13: Sri Lanka A beat Bangladesh A by 48 runs (SSC Ground, Colombo)
- July 13: Afghanistan A beat Oman A by 72 runs (CCC Ground, Colombo)
GROUP B POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|India A
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+3.255
|Pakistan A
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.933
|Nepal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.933
|UAE A
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3.255
GROUP B RESULTS
- July 14: Pakistan A beat Nepal by four wickets (CCC Ground, Colombo)
- July 14: India A beat UAE A by eight wickets (SSC Ground, Colombo)
