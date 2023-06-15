Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket

Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway are the other players from the Chennai Super Kings setup who were announced. The side will be coached by Stephen Fleming.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 22:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Ambati Rayudu in action.
FILE: Ambati Rayudu in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE: Ambati Rayudu in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu was drafted in the Texas Super Kings squad in the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Thursday.

Rayudu will be eligible to play in the foreign league as he announced retirement from all forms of cricket last month, after clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway are the other players from the CSK setup who will be seen in action alongside the six-time IPL winner. The side will be coached by Stephen Fleming.

The Indian Premier League winners will be seen in action with other stars such as David Miller, Daniel Sams and Gerald Coetzee in the six-team league which will see the Super Kings taking on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening fixture on July 14.

During the MLC draft in March, Super Kings had signed up former international players Sami Aslam and Rusty Theron. Nineteen-year-old Saiteja Mukkamalla of the USA, was also among the picks.

Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel will be assistants to head coach Fleming.

Related Topics

Texas Super Kings /

Ambati Rayudu /

Devon Conway /

Dwayne Bravo /

Mitchell Santner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Having been such a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Duleep Trophy: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in West Zone squad; Priyank Panchal named captain
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk
    Reuters
  5. Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Having been such a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, dates, venues, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Muzumdar in race to become Baroda head coach
    PTI
  5. Who were the highest wicket takers in Ashes 2021-22?  
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Having been such a fine batter, maybe I should have never become a bowler: Ashwin
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Duleep Trophy: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in West Zone squad; Priyank Panchal named captain
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk
    Reuters
  5. Messi nets his fastest Argentina goal in win over Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment