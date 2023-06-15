Ambati Rayudu to play for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket

Published : Jun 15, 2023 22:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu was drafted in the Texas Super Kings squad in the Major League Cricket (MLC) on Thursday.

Rayudu will be eligible to play in the foreign league as he announced retirement from all forms of cricket last month, after clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway are the other players from the CSK setup who will be seen in action alongside the six-time IPL winner. The side will be coached by Stephen Fleming.

The Indian Premier League winners will be seen in action with other stars such as David Miller, Daniel Sams and Gerald Coetzee in the six-team league which will see the Super Kings taking on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening fixture on July 14.

During the MLC draft in March, Super Kings had signed up former international players Sami Aslam and Rusty Theron. Nineteen-year-old Saiteja Mukkamalla of the USA, was also among the picks.

Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel will be assistants to head coach Fleming.