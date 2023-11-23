MagazineBuy Print

Marlon Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code

Former West Indies batter Samuels, who was charged by the ICC in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year of four offences.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 12:01 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels.
FILE PHOTO: Former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year of the following four offences:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

READ | Tennis anti-corruption body sanctions five players for match-fixing

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

The ban takes effect from November 11, 2023.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager (HR and Integrity Unit) said, “Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

“Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules.”

