Tennis anti-corruption body sanctions five players for match-fixing

Alberto Rojas Maldonado, Christopher Díaz Figueroa, José Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez, Antonio Ruiz Rosales, and Orlando Alcántara Rangel have been handed out suspensions and fines.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 21:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) has found all five players failing to contest the ITIA’s charges, either at all or within the time limit set by the TACP.
infoIcon

International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has sanctioned five male players, linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium, on Thursday.

In a statement, the anti-corruption body said “all five players failing to contest the ITIA’s charges, either at all or within the time limit set by the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). All of the following players’ sanctions began on 30 September 2023.”

Alberto Rojas Maldonado, Christopher Díaz Figueroa, José Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez, Antonio Ruiz Rosales, and Orlando Alcántara Rangel have been handed out suspensions and fines.

Rojas Maldonado, who had 92 breaches, “and played a pivotal role in the corruption of other players”, was issued a lifetime ban and a fine of 250,000 USD. Diaz Figueroa, who has previously served a three-year suspension for match-fixing, has now been banned for life and fined 75,000 USD for 13 further TACP breaches.

Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez, who committed eight breaches, including match-fixing and the facilitation of wagering, has been given 12 years suspension and ordered to pay a fine of 25,001 USD . Ruiz Rosales is handed 10 years ban and 30,000 USD fine for seven breaches.

Alcántara Rangel has been suspended for two years and fined 10,000 USD for two breaches.

“During the players’ suspensions, they are prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the members of the ITIA: ATP, ITF, WTA, Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open, or any national association,” the ITIA statement read.

