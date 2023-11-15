MagazineBuy Print

Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest to win a match at ATP Finals

Bopanna and his Australian partner are now 1-1 in their group and could still qualify for the semifinals depending on the result of their match against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski on Friday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 21:25 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rohan Bopanna of India during the Men’s Doubles Round Robin match.
Rohan Bopanna of India during the Men's Doubles Round Robin match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna of India during the Men’s Doubles Round Robin match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Rohan Bopanna made history at the ATP Finals when he became the oldest player ever, 43, to win a match at the year-ender after teaming up with Matthew Ebden to beat Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler 6-4 6-4 in a round-robin match on Wednesday.

Bopanna and his Australian partner are now 1-1 in their group and could still qualify for the semifinals depending on the result of their match against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski on Friday.

The previous oldest player to win a match at the tournament was Canada’s Daniel Nestor who was 42 in 2014.

Earlier this year, Bopanna became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion when he won the Indian Wells doubles alongside Ebden. 

