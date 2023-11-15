MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Finals: Sinner ends Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak in Turin

Sinner has enjoyed his best year on Tour and now has 59 match wins in 2023, but none would have given him more pleasure than taking down six-time ATP Finals champion Djokovic.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 07:01 IST , TURIN - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jannik Sinner embraces Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the end of their singles match of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin.
Italy’s Jannik Sinner embraces Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the end of their singles match of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner embraces Serbia’s Novak Djokovic at the end of their singles match of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic’s winning streak was halted at 19 matches as home favourite Jannik Sinner was roared to a superb 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) victory by a partisan ATP Finals crowd on Tuesday.

The earlier Green Group clash was a non-event as Stefanos Tsitsipas retired injured against Holger Rune, but the evening ticket holders were treated to a match of jaw-dropping quality.

After more than three hours of an absorbing toe-to-toe battle in which neither player took a backward step it was world number four Sinner who seized his chance in the deciding set tiebreak finally to crack Djokovic’s resistance.

Sinner, 14 years Djokovic’s junior, wrapped up his first career win against the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a smash -- prompting deafening roars from a sell-out crowd who produced an electrifying atmosphere throughout.

ALSO READ
ATP Finals 2023: Injured Tsitsipas retires from clash with Rune

He moves top of the group but is not yet guaranteed a semi-final spot ahead of his final round-robin match against Rune on Thursday. Djokovic, who will end the year as number one for a record-stretching eighth time, takes on alternate Hubert Hurkacz knowing a win will put him in the semifinals.

Sinner has enjoyed his best year on Tour and now has 59 match wins in 2023, but none would have given him more pleasure than taking down six-time ATP Finals champion Djokovic.

The Italian moved 2-0 ahead in the deciding tiebreak with a rocket of a forehand return and then gave himself daylight with another forehand winner to make it 3-0.

Once he moved 5-0 ahead not even Djokovic’s powers of recovery could spare the Serb his first loss since defeat by Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

“It’s a sort of process, I feel that I’m more confident in certain moments,” Sinner told Amazon Prime.

“In the second set tiebreak he played a bit better than me but I think I was brave in the big moments. We were both serving very well, I think we both played really, really well.”

Reigning champion Djokovic did not do much wrong as he battled Sinner and the crowd -- regularly jesting with the fans who jeered him throughout the duel.

Sinner made his move at 5-5 in the opening set as Djokovic briefly lost focus after leading 40-0 on serve.

A double-fault at deuce was cheered by the crowd and Sinner then converted the break with two punishing backhands. Sinner then held serve to love to move in front.

Djokovic raised his level a notch in the second set and dropped only five points on his serve before the tiebreak which he edged to extend the contest into a decider.

ALSO READ
ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev not surprised with Alcaraz’s slump in form

Sinner broke for a 4-2 lead but Djokovic broke back immediately. When Sinner then moved 6-5 ahead on serve, Djokovic sat in his chair and conducted the jeers before a calm service hold sent an epic tussle into a shoot-out.

The smart money would have been on Djokovic to make a 20-match unbeaten streak for the ninth time in his career, but Sinner had other ideas as he chalked up one of the biggest wins of a career that now seems on the verge of lift-off.

“To beat the world number one, who has 24 Grand Slams, that means a lot, it’s one of the top (wins),” he said.

The match statistics summed up the quality on offer with a combined 83 winners and only 25 unforced errors in a contest lasting three hours and nine minutes.

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Novak Djokovic /

ATP Finals 2023 /

ATP Finals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals: Sinner ends Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak in Turin
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup: Top five run-scorers for India in WC knockout matches ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara Group and owner of former IPL team, passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nightmare for Samba Boys? Brazil stares at shock chance of missing out on FIFA World Cup 2026
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Finals: Sinner ends Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak in Turin
    Reuters
  2. ATP Finals 2023: Injured Tsitsipas retires from clash with Rune
    AFP
  3. ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev not surprised with Alcaraz’s slump in form
    Reuters
  4. Emma Raducanu withdraws from Macau exhibition match
    Reuters
  5. ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev tops Rublev in straight sets
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ATP Finals: Sinner ends Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak in Turin
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup: Top five run-scorers for India in WC knockout matches ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara Group and owner of former IPL team, passes away
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nightmare for Samba Boys? Brazil stares at shock chance of missing out on FIFA World Cup 2026
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment