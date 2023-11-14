MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Finals 2023: Injured Tsitsipas retires from clash with Rune

Sixth seed Tsitsipas was trailing 2-1 to Rune when he was forced to quit the Green Group match, handing the Finals debutant his first ever win in the season-ending tournament.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 20:55 IST , Turin - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Denmark’s Holger Rune.
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Denmark’s Holger Rune. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to Denmark’s Holger Rune. | Photo Credit: AP

Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to quit the ATP Finals on Tuesday after retiring from his match with Holger Rune early in the first set.

Sixth seed Tsitsipas was trailing 2-1 to Rune when he was forced to quit the Green Group match, handing the Finals debutant his first ever win in the season-ending tournament.

The Greek is now almost certain to withdraw, meaning Hubert Hurkacz will step in to play his final match against Novak Djokovic with no chance of progressing to the semi-finals following two defeats.

Tsitsipas had insisted that there was nothing wrong with him physically after Sunday’s straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner, playing down reports of an elbow injury which curtailed practice ahead of his tournament opener.

Also read | ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev tops Rublev in straight sets

Later Djokovic will attempt to reach the semifinals with a match to spare when he takes on home hope Sinner, who is aiming to become the first ever Italian to reach the tournament’s last four.

Djokovic secured top spot in the year-end world rankings for a record-extending eighth time with his opening win over Rune and will qualify if he beats Sinner.

That was yet another record in a year which has brought three Grand Slams to take his total to an all-time best 24, as he bids for a seventh Finals title.

Victory in Turin would make him the all-time record winner in the singles, one ahead of old foe and retired great Roger Federer.

Sinner meanwhile will make history if he beats Djokovic in two sets, a tall feat as he has lost all three previous of his encounters with the Serb.

Related stories

Related Topics

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

ATP Finals 2023 /

ATP Finals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. India looks to brush aside old rival New Zealand in road to the ICC World Cup 2023 final
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Finals 2023: Injured Tsitsipas retires from clash with Rune
    AFP
  2. ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev not surprised with Alcaraz’s slump in form
    Reuters
  3. Emma Raducanu withdraws from Macau exhibition match
    Reuters
  4. ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev tops Rublev in straight sets
    Reuters
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. India looks to brush aside old rival New Zealand in road to the ICC World Cup 2023 final
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment