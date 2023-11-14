Emma Raducanu withdraws from Macau exhibition match

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of a December exhibition match at the Macau Tennis Masters as she continues to recover from wrist and ankle surgery, her management company said on Monday.
Raducanu was poised to return to action after her May surgeries but, on her 21st birthday, has decided to extend her time on the sidelines.
ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev tops Rublev in straight sets
The Briton, who won her maiden Grand Slam title in New York as an 18-year-old qualifier in 2021, has not played since April, missing the French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open while plummeting to number 289 in the world rankings.
Raducanu started light training in August and said she is targeting a comeback for next season.
The inaugural Grand Slam of the year kicks off in Australia on January 15.
