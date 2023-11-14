MagazineBuy Print

ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev tops Rublev in straight sets

Russian friends Medvedev and Rublev were destined for another epic showdown after meeting in the Dubai Open final and U.S. Open quarter-finals, with world number three Medvedev winning both matches.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 08:17 IST , Turin - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Andrey Rublev during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day two of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 13, 2023 in Turin, Italy.
Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Andrey Rublev during the Men’s Singles Round Robin match on day two of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 13, 2023 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev celebrates victory against Andrey Rublev during the Men's Singles Round Robin match on day two of the Nitto ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour on November 13, 2023 in Turin, Italy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev swept past Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-2 at their ATP Finals clash in the Red Group on Monday.

Russian friends Medvedev and Rublev were destined for another epic showdown after meeting in the Dubai Open final and U.S. Open quarter-finals, with world number three Medvedev winning both matches.

RELATED: Zverev battles past Alcaraz in opener

However, Rublev, ranked fifth in the world, began to despair after losing the first set and failing to put up much of a fight in the second.

“I played great before the tournament and I managed to put it in the court now. I felt really good and was able to get the upper hand fast,” said Medvedev of his winning start.

“I like to played aggressive on my serve, but Rublev plays in such a style that he doesn’t let me (have) any other option because I don’t have the power of Alcaraz or (Stefanos) Tsitsipas on my forehand,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Zverev came from a set down to beat a sluggish Alcaraz after two hours and 32 minutes in their opener.

The seventh-ranked German is making his sixth appearance at the event, having won the title in Turin in 2021 and London in 2018.

