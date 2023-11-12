Star Czech tennis pair Krejcikova, Siniakova splits after semifinal exit from Billie Jean King Cup: report

Seven-time Grand Slam women’s doubles champions and reigning Olympic champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have split, Czech media reported on Sunday.

“We have agreed not to play together from next season. I wanted a little bit of change,” the Tenisovysvet.cz website quoted Siniakova as saying.

“I think a break could do us good. I don’t rule out we may play together again and maybe we’ll be even stronger,” she said after the Czechs crashed out of the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Seville.

The two 27-year-olds have won two titles at the Australian and French Open and at Wimbledon together, and one at the US Open.

They also won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and the WTA Finals in 2021.

On Saturday, they lost to Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski in straight sets as the Czechs bowed out of the Billie Jean King Cup in the semifinals.

Hours later, they announced they had parted ways.

“It was my initiative. I would like to make progress, improve and try a different atmosphere,” said Siniakova, adding they were both “OK with the split”.

But Krejcikova, the French Open singles champion from 2021, told reporters the move was a surprise for her.

“We talked about it a lot, discussed it a lot. It’s her decision and I respect it,” she added.