MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Star Czech tennis pair Krejcikova, Siniakova splits after semifinal exit from Billie Jean King Cup: report

The two 27-year-olds, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, have won two titles at the Australian and French Open and at Wimbledon together, and one at the US Open.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 23:05 IST , Prague - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Czech pair lost to Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski in straight sets as they bowed out of the Billie Jean King Cup in the semifinals.
The Czech pair lost to Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski in straight sets as they bowed out of the Billie Jean King Cup in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF
infoIcon

The Czech pair lost to Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski in straight sets as they bowed out of the Billie Jean King Cup in the semifinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for ITF

Seven-time Grand Slam women’s doubles champions and reigning Olympic champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have split, Czech media reported on Sunday.

“We have agreed not to play together from next season. I wanted a little bit of change,” the Tenisovysvet.cz website quoted Siniakova as saying.

“I think a break could do us good. I don’t rule out we may play together again and maybe we’ll be even stronger,” she said after the Czechs crashed out of the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Seville.

The two 27-year-olds have won two titles at the Australian and French Open and at Wimbledon together, and one at the US Open.

They also won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and the WTA Finals in 2021.

ALSO READ: Stakusic puts Canada on brink of Billie Jean King Cup glory

On Saturday, they lost to Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski in straight sets as the Czechs bowed out of the Billie Jean King Cup in the semifinals.

Hours later, they announced they had parted ways.

“It was my initiative. I would like to make progress, improve and try a different atmosphere,” said Siniakova, adding they were both “OK with the split”.

But Krejcikova, the French Open singles champion from 2021, told reporters the move was a surprise for her.

“We talked about it a lot, discussed it a lot. It’s her decision and I respect it,” she added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barbora Krejcikova /

Katerina Siniakova /

Billie Jean King Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Star Czech tennis pair Krejcikova, Siniakova splits after semifinal exit from Billie Jean King Cup: report
    AFP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma picks first ODI wicket in more than 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE 2-2 MCI, Premier League: Haaland scores penalty, Silva and Sterling take the lead but Akanji heads equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup: We have been doing fielding awards for last four months, says coach Dilip
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Stakusic puts Canada on brink of Billie Jean King Cup glory
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Star Czech tennis pair Krejcikova, Siniakova splits after semifinal exit from Billie Jean King Cup: report
    AFP
  2. Stakusic puts Canada on brink of Billie Jean King Cup glory
    Reuters
  3. ATP Finals: Sinner handles the pressure at home with quick win over Tsitsipas
    AP
  4. Fernandez leads Canada into Billie Jean King Cup final after win over Czechs
    AP
  5. ATP Finals 2023: From Djokovic to Alcaraz, meet the eight finalists
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Star Czech tennis pair Krejcikova, Siniakova splits after semifinal exit from Billie Jean King Cup: report
    AFP
  2. ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma picks first ODI wicket in more than 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, CHE 2-2 MCI, Premier League: Haaland scores penalty, Silva and Sterling take the lead but Akanji heads equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup: We have been doing fielding awards for last four months, says coach Dilip
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Stakusic puts Canada on brink of Billie Jean King Cup glory
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment