Fernandez leads Canada into Billie Jean King Cup final after win over Czechs

Fernandez beat Vondrousova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to pull Canada level after Barbora Krejcikova had beaten Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1 to give the Czechs the early advantage.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 08:36 IST , Seville - 1 MIN READ

AP
Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, left, and Leylah Fernandez celebrate a point against Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova during the semifinal doubles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.
Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, left, and Leylah Fernandez celebrate a point against Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova during the semifinal doubles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
infoIcon

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, left, and Leylah Fernandez celebrate a point against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova during the semifinal doubles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

Leylah Fernandez led Canada into the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and then helping to secure a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in a decisive doubles match on Saturday.

Fernandez beat Vondrousova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to pull Canada level after Barbora Krejcikova had beaten Marina Stakusic 6-2, 6-1 to give the Czechs the early advantage.

RELATED: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final

The 20th-ranked Fernandez got right back on the indoor hardcourt in Seville to help Gabriela Dabrowski beat Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 7-6 (3).

In Sunday’s final, Canada will face Italy which saw off Slovenia 2-0 after winning both singles matches.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, has also paired with Siniakova to win seven major doubles titles including this year’s Australian Open.

The Czech Republic, an 11-time champion, had also won all seven previous meetings with Canada.

