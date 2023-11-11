MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India’s Davis Cup captain until December 2024

In a release issued on Saturday, the secretary general of AITA, Anil Dhupar, expressed delight at extending Rajpal’s tenure as the captain of the team.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 18:19 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Rajpal was named as non-playing captain of the Indian team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi said that the side would not travel to Pakistan.
FILE PHOTO: Rajpal was named as non-playing captain of the Indian team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi said that the side would not travel to Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
FILE PHOTO: Rajpal was named as non-playing captain of the Indian team in 2019, when Mahesh Bhupathi said that the side would not travel to Pakistan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced that it would retain Rohit Rajpal as the captain of the Davis Cup team till the end of 2024.

In a release issued here on Saturday, the secretary general of AITA, Anil Dhupar, expressed delight at extending Rajpal’s tenure as the captain of the team.

“His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset. We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming Davis Cup campaign”, said Anil Dhupar.

Rajpal had taken over as captain of the Indian team for the tie against Pakistan that was subsequently played in Kazakhstan in 2019. Thereafter, he has been captain for six more ties against Croatia,, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Denmark and Morocco.

India won the group-II tie against Morocco in Lucknow.. It will be playing the World group-1 play-off in February against Pakistan which will have the choice of ground.

Rohit Rajpal /

Davis Cup

