Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India’s Davis Cup captain until December 2024

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced that it would retain Rohit Rajpal as the captain of the Davis Cup team till the end of 2024.
In a release issued here on Saturday, the secretary general of AITA, Anil Dhupar, expressed delight at extending Rajpal’s tenure as the captain of the team.
“His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset. We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming Davis Cup campaign”, said Anil Dhupar.
Rajpal had taken over as captain of the Indian team for the tie against Pakistan that was subsequently played in Kazakhstan in 2019. Thereafter, he has been captain for six more ties against Croatia,, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Denmark and Morocco.
India won the group-II tie against Morocco in Lucknow.. It will be playing the World group-1 play-off in February against Pakistan which will have the choice of ground.
