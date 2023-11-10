Slovenia sets up Billie Jean King Cup semifinal against Italy

Slovenia reached the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time despite Tamara Zidansek retiring hurt during the second singles against Kazakhstan in its Group B clash in Seville on Friday.

Slovenia will face Group D winner Italy on Saturday.

The lowest-ranked of the 12 nations to qualify, Slovenia beat Australia in its opening match meaning victory over Kazakhstan would secure its passage.

Kaja Juvan thrashed Anna Danilina 6-1 6-0 before Zidansek took on Yulia Putintseva, knowing one set would be enough to ensure their progress to the weekend.

Zidansek duly took the opening set 6-2 before Putintseva hit back to level the match, at which point Zidansek retired in the knowledge that her country had done enough to qualify.

The last semifinal spot will be decided later on Friday with a heavyweight clash between 11-time champion Czech Republic and 18-time winner the United States.

Canada, which wrapped up its semifinal place with a second successive 3-0 victory on Thursday, awaits the winner of the Czech v U.S. tie.