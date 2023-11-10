MagazineBuy Print

Slovenia sets up Billie Jean King Cup semifinal against Italy

The last semifinal spot will be decided later on Friday with a heavyweight clash between 11-time champion Czech Republic and 18-time winner the United States.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 19:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in action during her singles match against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina
Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in action during her singles match against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
infoIcon

Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in action during her singles match against Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Slovenia reached the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time despite Tamara Zidansek retiring hurt during the second singles against Kazakhstan in its Group B clash in Seville on Friday.

Slovenia will face Group D winner Italy on Saturday.

The lowest-ranked of the 12 nations to qualify, Slovenia beat Australia in its opening match meaning victory over Kazakhstan would secure its passage.

Kaja Juvan thrashed Anna Danilina 6-1 6-0 before Zidansek took on Yulia Putintseva, knowing one set would be enough to ensure their progress to the weekend.

ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2023 draw - Djokovic faces Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune in group stage

Zidansek duly took the opening set 6-2 before Putintseva hit back to level the match, at which point Zidansek retired in the knowledge that her country had done enough to qualify.

The last semifinal spot will be decided later on Friday with a heavyweight clash between 11-time champion Czech Republic and 18-time winner the United States.

Canada, which wrapped up its semifinal place with a second successive 3-0 victory on Thursday, awaits the winner of the Czech v U.S. tie. 

Billie Jean King Cup /

Tamara Zidansek /

Yulia Putintseva

