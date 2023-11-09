MagazineBuy Print

ATP Finals 2023 draw: Djokovic faces Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune in group stage

In the other group, world number two Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev and will be hoping to put on a better show than he did in Paris as he makes his Finals debut.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 21:35 IST , TURIN

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will look for a record-breaking seventh title at the ATP Finals.
Novak Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune in the group stage of the ATP Finals as the world number one chases a seventh season-ending triumph.

Title holder Djokovic is looking to cap another memorable year in which he has won three Grand Slams, taking his tally to an all-time record of 24, and leads the Green Group.

The 36-year-old comes into the tournament, which runs over November 12-19 in Turin, on a high after claiming a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title.

Victory in the French capital, where he also won this year at Roland Garros, was his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches.

In the other group, world number two Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev and will be hoping to put on a better show than he did in Paris as he makes his Finals debut.

The Spaniard, already a two-time Grand Slam champion at the age of 20, was dumped out by Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin last week after returning from an injury lay-off.

Singles
Green Group
Novak Djokovic (1), Jannik Sinner (4), Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Holger Rune (8)
Red Group
Carlos Alcaraz (2), Daniil Medvedev (3), Andrey Rublev (5), Alexander Zverev (7)
Doubles
Green Group
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (1), Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (4), Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (5) and Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (7)
Red Group
Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (2), Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden (3), Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (6) and Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler (8)

