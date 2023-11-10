MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

A two-time Australian and U.S. Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant.

Published : Nov 10, 2023 09:19 IST , Brisbane - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Osaka of Japan will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Osaka of Japan will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: Hamish Blair/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Naomi Osaka of Japan will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: Hamish Blair/ AP

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka will make her comeback to tennis at the Brisbane International warm-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

Tournament officials on Friday confirmed Osaka will contest the December 31-January 7 event to start her 2024 season.

ALSO READ: ATP Finals 2023 draw: Djokovic faces Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune in group stage

A two-time Australian and U.S. Open winner, Osaka was a surprise withdrawal from last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant.

The former tennis No. 1 announced the birth of her daughter Shai in July.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said in a statement. It “will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

In a later social media post Osaka shared a link to the tournament announcement.

Osaka was born in Japan and moved to the United States with her parents when she was 3. She hasn’t competed on tour since an event in Tokyo in September 2022, shortly after she lost in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Australian Open officials announced last month that Osaka would be in the field for the year’s first major starting January 14.

Related Topics

WTA /

Naomi Osaka /

Brisbane International /

Australian Open /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
    AP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: US tops defending champion Switzerland; Canada advances
    AP
  3. How can Afghanistan qualify for the semifinal of ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Madrid extends contract of coach Diego Simeone to 2027
    AP
  5. New Zealand test cricketer Henry Nicholls to face ball tampering charge
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
    AP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: US tops defending champion Switzerland; Canada advances
    AP
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy first to reach semifinals, Australia stays alive
    Reuters
  4. ATP Finals 2023 draw: Djokovic faces Sinner, Tsitsipas and Rune in group stage
    AFP
  5. Teenager Stakusic leads Canada to win over host Spain in BJK Cup Finals 2023
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International
    AP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: US tops defending champion Switzerland; Canada advances
    AP
  3. How can Afghanistan qualify for the semifinal of ODI World Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Madrid extends contract of coach Diego Simeone to 2027
    AP
  5. New Zealand test cricketer Henry Nicholls to face ball tampering charge
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment