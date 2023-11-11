MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final

Jasmine Paolini defeated Tamara Zidansek and Martina Trevisan beat Kaja Juvan as Italy secured a 2-0 victory over Slovenia.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 20:34 IST , SEVILLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini returns the ball to Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek during the semifinal singles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals.
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini returns the ball to Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek during the semifinal singles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals. | Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez
infoIcon

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini returns the ball to Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek during the semifinal singles tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals. | Photo Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez

Jasmine Paolini defeated Tamara Zidansek and Martina Trevisan beat Kaja Juvan as Italy secured a 2-0 victory over Slovenia in Seville on Saturday to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final and stay on course for its fifth crown in the team competition.

Paolini survived a wobble midway through the second singles clash before the world number 30 battled past Zidansek 6-2 4-6 6-3 to send her team through to the title clash, sparking huge celebrations from Italian fans at the Estadio de la Cartuja.

The 27-year-old Paolini was trailing 2-0 in the decider but quickly rediscovered her rhythm to dash the hopes of first-time semi-finalists Slovenia, who were the lowest-ranked of the 12 countries in the competition.

Trevisan earlier put Italy in front in its quest to make the final of the event for a sixth time with a battling 7-6(6) 6-3 victory over Slovenian world number 104 Juvan.

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka set to make her tennis return at the Brisbane International

After edging a tight opening set in the tie break, the 43rd-ranked Trevisan fought back from 3-1 down in the second set and grabbed the decisive break in the eighth game to secure the win in two hours and 20 minutes.

“I have to say that today was really tough,” Trevisan said as Italy tasted success in its first semi-final appearance in the competition since 2014. “A lot of emotions and a lot of firsts ... A result obtained starting from very far.”

Italy’s last triumph in the competition came 10 years ago, and it could face stiff competition in Sunday’s title clash.

Eleven-time winners Czech Republic, who will be high on confidence after its victory over 18-time champions United States on Friday, take on Canada - yet to win the tournament - in the second semi-final later on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup /

Italy /

Czech Republic /

Jasmine Paolini /

Martina Trevisan /

Tamara Zidansek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final
    Reuters
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England seventh, Pakistan finishes at fifth place
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 244/9 (43); Wasim Jr, Rauf counterattack delays ENG win
    Team Sportstar
  4. PCB, team management ignored advice to relook spin bowling attack before World Cup, says Misbah Ul Haq
    PTI
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Dravid on Timed out dismissal - ‘You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule’
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final
    Reuters
  2. Rohit Rajpal reappointed as India’s Davis Cup captain until December 2024
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. ATP Finals 2023 Preview: Djokovic faces ‘Young Gen’ challenge from Alcaraz, Sinner and Rune
    AP
  4. Seven Belgian tennis players suspended in match-fixing probe
    AP
  5. Andy Murray splits from coach Ivan Lendl after gruelling 2023 season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Italy overcomes spirited Slovenia to reach final
    Reuters
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs PAK: England seventh, Pakistan finishes at fifth place
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 244/9 (43); Wasim Jr, Rauf counterattack delays ENG win
    Team Sportstar
  4. PCB, team management ignored advice to relook spin bowling attack before World Cup, says Misbah Ul Haq
    PTI
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Dravid on Timed out dismissal - ‘You might not do it yourself but you can’t blame somebody for following the rule’
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment