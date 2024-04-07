Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa betters Vidit in round three for first win of tournament

India’s R Praggnanandhaa bagged his first win of the Candidates 2024 tournament after he beat compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in a nervy round three match in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.
Praggnanandhaa’s came with the black pieces after he pulled off a surprise opening move, opting for a rare variation of the Ruy Lopez.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3
Vidit, who bettered Hikaru Nakamura in the last round, managed to drag the game deep, but was eventually forced to resign after being put under tremendous pressure by Praggnanandhaa.
The win lifted Praggnanandhaa to joint fourth in the points table, along with Vidit.
Vidit vs Praggnanandhaa round three match board:
