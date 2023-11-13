MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals

Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals 2023 to be sure of keeping the top spot and he did it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 08:08 IST , Turin - 3 MINS READ

AP
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory against Holger Rune of Denmark in their round robin match and becomes the year end World Number One, during day one of the Nitto ATP Finals.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory against Holger Rune of Denmark in their round robin match and becomes the year end World Number One, during day one of the Nitto ATP Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory against Holger Rune of Denmark in their round robin match and becomes the year end World Number One, during day one of the Nitto ATP Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic patted his chest, crouched down, placed his right hand on the court and looked inward.

It was clearly a moment to cherish for the 24-time Grand Slam champion after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.

ALSO READ: Sinner handles the pressure at home with quick win over Tsitsipas

Djokovic needed only one match win at the ATP Finals 2023 to be sure of keeping the top spot and he did it in his opener, beating Holger Rune 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in a match spanning more than three hours on Sunday and into Monday morning.

“It was a very emotional and tough win because of the significance of tonight’s match,” Djokovic said. “That was added pressure, and attention.”

“It means a lot,” Djokovic added. “You could see there was a lot of emotions on the court. I could feel it. I was very eager to win tonight’s match and get that monkey off my back.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic had already moved ahead of previous record holder Pete Sampras (six years at No. 1) two years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz took the honors last year.

But Djokovic bounced back this year by winning three of the four major titles and finishing runner-up to Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

“It always has been a huge objective and huge goal of mine to be No. 1 in the world. Other than Grand Slams, that’s what counts the most,” Djokovic said. “To finish off the year as No. 1 at this stage of my life and career is something really amazing.”

After this tournament, Djokovic will become the first player to hold the No. 1 ranking for 400 weeks, with Roger Federer at 310 the only other man to eclipse the 300-week mark.

If Djokovic raises the trophy next weekend, he’ll break a tie with Federer and capture a record seventh title at the tour finals.

“A big goal is achieved; everything else now is a bonus,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic has won 19 straight matches since his five-set loss to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July.

Earlier in the same group, Jannik Sinner beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic ended a close first set with a blazing forehand return winner — then flexed his right biceps and held the pose for a few moments before unleashing an authoritative fist pump.

The 20-year-old Rune was making his debut at the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players, and he took a set off Djokovic for the fourth time in five career meetings.

Djokovic also beat Rune in three tight sets at the Paris Masters this month.

After Djokovic gave up an early break in the third, he broke two rackets with his foot before sitting down for the changeover. But he quickly regained his composure — and the lead — before finishing the match off shortly after midnight.

Matches in the other group on Monday feature Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the semifinal.

Related stories

Related Topics

ATP Finals 2023 /

ATP /

Novak Djokovic /

Holger Rune /

Carlos Alcaraz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
    AP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Canada beats Italy to win BJK Cup for first time
    AP
  3. Salah sets record for Liverpool in Premier League match against Brentford
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Football: Chelsea stays top of WSL; Man United thrashes West Ham
    Reuters
  5. Football this week (Nov 6-12): AIFF sacks Prabhakaran; Chelsea holds leader City at the Bridge; Rapinoe plays last match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
    AP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Canada beats Italy to win BJK Cup for first time
    AP
  3. Star Czech tennis pair Krejcikova, Siniakova splits after semifinal exit from Billie Jean King Cup: report
    AFP
  4. Stakusic puts Canada on brink of Billie Jean King Cup glory
    Reuters
  5. ATP Finals: Sinner handles the pressure at home with quick win over Tsitsipas
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic secures year-end top ranking for a record-extending 8th time by beating Rune at ATP Finals
    AP
  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2023: Canada beats Italy to win BJK Cup for first time
    AP
  3. Salah sets record for Liverpool in Premier League match against Brentford
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Football: Chelsea stays top of WSL; Man United thrashes West Ham
    Reuters
  5. Football this week (Nov 6-12): AIFF sacks Prabhakaran; Chelsea holds leader City at the Bridge; Rapinoe plays last match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment