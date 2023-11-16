MagazineBuy Print

Nadal on ‘right track’ in road to recovery

Nadal picked up a hip injury during this year’s Australian Open and was forced to miss the rest of the season. He underwent surgery in Barcelona in June and is on the road to recovery.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 18:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Rafael Nadal feels he’s on the right track in the recovery process post the surgery for the hip injury sustained at the Australian Open, which forced him to miss the rest of the season.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will be able to say something specific about his return to the sport in the coming weeks.

“I’ve always maintained hope that I would play again. “How much? At what level? It’s difficult to answer that. I never lost hope I’d play,” Nadal said as quoted by ATP.

“I’m well, training, and happy. I’m at a good stage of my life. Until now I didn’t know if I would play tennis again someday, and now I genuinely believe I will. I’m still not ready to say when, but I’m able to train increasingly longer, and the progress is good,” the 37-year-old, who is currently training in Barcelona, further added.

The Spaniard, who last won a title at Roland Garros 2022, said that it will be difficult for him to get back at a good level of tennis and that playing again will be hugely satisfying at the personal level.

“I haven’t played for a year. Personal success is often more rewarding than general success. The hope is that I’ll play again. You never know what will happen,” he said.

“I won’t win more Grand Slams than Djokovic, but I will have the chance to enjoy myself again.”

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

ATP /

Novak Djokovic /

Australian Open

