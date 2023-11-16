Nadal on ‘right track’ in road to recovery

Rafael Nadal feels he’s on the right track in the recovery process post the surgery for the hip injury sustained at the Australian Open, which forced him to miss the rest of the season.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will be able to say something specific about his return to the sport in the coming weeks.

“I’ve always maintained hope that I would play again. “How much? At what level? It’s difficult to answer that. I never lost hope I’d play,” Nadal said as quoted by ATP.

“I’m well, training, and happy. I’m at a good stage of my life. Until now I didn’t know if I would play tennis again someday, and now I genuinely believe I will. I’m still not ready to say when, but I’m able to train increasingly longer, and the progress is good,” the 37-year-old, who is currently training in Barcelona, further added.

The Spaniard, who last won a title at Roland Garros 2022, said that it will be difficult for him to get back at a good level of tennis and that playing again will be hugely satisfying at the personal level.

“I haven’t played for a year. Personal success is often more rewarding than general success. The hope is that I’ll play again. You never know what will happen,” he said.

“I won’t win more Grand Slams than Djokovic, but I will have the chance to enjoy myself again.”