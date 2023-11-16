ATP Finals 2023: Medvedev books place in semis after beating Zverev in straight sets

Daniil Medvedev booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals on Wednesday after beating Alexander Zverev 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, while Carlos Alcaraz cruised past troubled Andrey Rublev to get his campaign up and running.

World number three Medvedev had to win in straight sets to claim a spot in the semi-finals in Turin with a match to spare and he saw off big-hitting German Zverev in a stodgy Red Group encounter.

He faces Carlos Alcaraz, a 7-5, 6-2 winner earlier in the day, in his final match and has the world number two’s last-four hopes in his hands.

“I hope that I feel well tomorrow and ready to fight because this tournament is tricky,” said Medvedev.

“I’m into the semis but you want to keep the rhythm and against Carlos... if we play at night you don’t want to finish 7-6 in the third (set) at midnight. I just hope I can show my best tennis.”

ALSO READ | Alcaraz beats troubled Rublev to keep ATP Finals hopes alive

Medvedev has a long-running rivalry with Zverev, the pair not getting on off-court, and he has now prevailed in five of their six matches this season.

One of those wins came on his way to his surprise triumph at the clay-court Italian Open back in May, one of five titles won by Medvedev this year.

The 2020 champion looks in fine form despite Wednesday’s match being his 82nd this year and will cause serious trouble to whoever he faces in the next round.

Zverev, a two-time winner at the season-ending tournament, would have qualified from the Red Group with a win of either sort following Alcaraz’s earlier victory.

The 26-year-old hit more aces and winners than Medvedev but still ended up on the wrong side of the result after throwing away his service game to save the match.

Zverev can still make it through though and in his final match will face a dejected Rublev, who is yet to win a set at the Pala Alpitour.