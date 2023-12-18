MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan

Labuschagne needed medical attention after being struck on the right hand by debutant Khurram Shahzad early in the second innings in Perth before top-edging the Pakistan quick to be out for two.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 10:33 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (C) inspects his injured finger during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan.
Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (C) inspects his injured finger during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: COLIN MURTY/AFP
infoIcon

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne (C) inspects his injured finger during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: COLIN MURTY/AFP

With Cameron Green eager to break back into Australia’s starting XI, Marnus Labuschagne felt a rush of relief when he was cleared to play in the ‘Boxing Day’ test against Pakistan after taking a nasty blow to his pinky finger in the hosts’ series-opening win.

Labuschagne needed medical attention after being struck on the right hand by debutant Khurram Shahzad early in the second innings in Perth before top-edging the Pakistan quick to be out for two.

All-rounder Green, who lost his place in the squad to Mitchell Marsh, texted best wishes before Labuschagne went in for a scan.

Labuschagne joked that he told Green not to get his hopes up.

“He just said, ‘I hope it all goes well, good luck,’” Labuschagne told reporters. “I just said, ‘It’s not going to make a difference, mate’.

“It’s going to have take something pretty serious to have me miss a game.”

ALSO READ | Plan was to restrict South Africa under 400, says Arshdeep after five-wicket haul

Labuschagne was one of several batters sporting bruises in the wake of Australia’s 360-run win on day four after the Perth Stadium pitch deteriorated rapidly.

Marsh, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja all suffered body blows, while Pakistan were skittled for 89 in their second innings.

Pundits questioned whether the cracked wicket was too lively for a fair contest but Labuschagne stopped short of calling it unsafe.

“No one likes batting when it’s like that, up-and-down. The sharp, steep bounce on a fast wicket. It’s not a cup of tea for anyone,” he said.

“But you just have to find a way when it’s like that.”

All Australia’s players have been cleared for the Dec. 26 test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts are unlikely to make changes given the light workloads of captain Pat Cummins and fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with the trio having seven victims between them on day four.

Spinner Nathan Lyon was also able to sneak in a couple of wickets, including his 500th test victim when he trapped Faheem Ashraf lbw.

Lyon was hailed by Australian media on Monday for becoming the nation’s third bowler to reach the milestone, joining legspinner Shane Warne and fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

However, the 500th came only after plenty of debate in the middle with Cummins getting the referral in to the DRS right before the timer ran out.

A sheepish Labuschagne, who has long fielded at short leg when Lyon bowls, said he had spoken against taking a review.

“I think I actually said it was high,” he said.

“So I got that wrong.”

Related Topics

Marnus Labuschagne /

Australia /

Cameron Green

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand’s Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga: Kane scores twice to end brief goal drought as Bayern keeps pace with Leverkusen
    AP
  5. Ligue 1: PSG stumbles as Lille earns last-gasp draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand’s Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs
    Reuters
  3. IND vs SA: Plan was to restrict South Africa under 400, says Arshdeep after five-wicket haul
    PTI
  4. IPL Auction 2024: Who is the auctioneer for the December 19 event in Dubai?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bangladesh crushes UAE to win U-19 Asia Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test against Pakistan
    Reuters
  2. New Zealand’s Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs
    Reuters
  3. PKL 2023, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: When, where to watch, H2H records
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga: Kane scores twice to end brief goal drought as Bayern keeps pace with Leverkusen
    AP
  5. Ligue 1: PSG stumbles as Lille earns last-gasp draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment