IND vs SA: Plan was to restrict South Africa under 400, says Arshdeep after five-wicket haul

Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh on Sunday revealed that he and pace-bowling partner Avesh Khan were planning on how to “restrict the brutal South Africa under 400”.

But what unfolded was a dream show by the young Indian duo who conjured up magic and shared nine wickets between them as the Proteas folded up for 116, their lowest ODI total at home.

“Axar (Patel), Avesh and I went for dinner last night and were discussing how brutal the Proteas can be when they wear pink jerseys, how they hit sixes,” Arshdeep recalled the conversation while talking to reporters in the post-match interaction.

“We were just thinking about restricting them under 400, but when we saw purchase from the wicket, and a bit of moisture we just kept it simple and results fell in place.

“We got early wickets. The credit goes to Avesh as well, as he took the pressure off me and got wickets.” Arshdeep, who had gone without a wicket in three ODIs before this one, returned figures of 5/37 to be India’s star performer.

Avesh had figures of 8-3-27-4 as the new-look Indian pace attack blew South Africa away to have it reeling at 101/9. The host was eventually shot out for 116 in 27.3 overs before India won by eight wickets with 200 balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

South Africa sported pink jerseys to raise awareness about breast cancer, something it has done previously too, winning nine of its 11 ODIs in pink jerseys.

The most famous knock was by AB de Villiers who smashed a 31-ball hundred (149 not out) against the West Indies wearing pink jersey in an ODI in 2015. South Africa had scored 439/2 en route a 148-run win at the same venue.

But on Sunday, Arshdeep was the star as he got purchase from the wicket and used the bowling crease to great effect to prove that he can be an asset in the ODIs too.

“Personally, I will rate this very highly. In ODIs, I didn’t have any wicket and to get a fifer directly, I’m really grateful,” he said.

His conversation with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also helped him, revealed the 24-year-old who made merry on a Johannesburg wicket that had some variable bounce and initial lateral movement.

“It’s not that type of wickets that you will get swing in the air. He (Mhambrey) told me how to get help off the wicket, seam around the ball and beat the batsman with bounce. Also, on how to bowl with a scrambled seam, and grip the ball.

“Normally, I bowl a lot away from the crease. But I bowled close to the stumps so as to get more LBW and clean-bowled chances. These small, small things helped.

“There was a bit of purchase from the wicket. I just backed my plans and got good results,” he added.

“In T20Is, batters try to hit you out of the park, so you have more chances to get wickets. Here, you have to bowl quality balls and be patient.”

‘County experience a big help’

He further said his county experience with Kent had given him that “extra bit” of confidence.

“My country stint wasn’t very fruitful, I didn’t get many wickets there, but it helped me understand my game, how I can contain the batters.

“I’ve learnt how to recover, how to train, how to maintain my fitness. Playing county helped me big time. It gives you that extra bit of confidence and self-belief.

“Even in the IPL, when you play with international superstars you believe that you belong to the stage. It becomes easier to blend at this level and perform.”