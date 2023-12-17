MagazineBuy Print

IPL Auction 2024: Who is the auctioneer for the December 19 event in Dubai?

IPL 2024 Auction: Here are the details on Hugh Edmeades’ replacement for the event at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 20:35 IST , MUMBAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The IPL is set to have a new auctioneer for the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai.
The IPL is set to have a new auctioneer for the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

The IPL is set to have a new auctioneer for the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

The 17th Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will be held ahead of the IPL 2024 season in Dubai on Tuesday.

Who is the auctioneer for IPL 2024 Auction?

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, a woman auctioneer will be conducting the mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Mallika Sagar, who was the gavel master in the recent Women’s Premier League, will replace Hugh Edmeades for the event. Multiple sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development to  Sportstar, and also clarified that Edmeades has already been informed that his services would not be required for this edition.

Last week, Sagar was back as the WPL auctioneer for the second time in a row. An auctioneer at the Pundole’s in Mumbai, Sagar - after completing her major in art history from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia - began her career at Christie’s in 2001, being its first woman auctioneer of Indian origin.

ALSO READ
Is Mitchell Starc available for IPL 2024?

Though the last edition of the WPL auction was her first stint with cricket, Sagar was no stranger to sports auctions. In 2021, she was the auctioneer for the Pro Kabaddi League - becoming the first woman to conduct the auctions in the league.

While the WPL auction won her accolades, this will be the first time she will be the auctioneer in a men’s tournament, taking over from Edmeades.

Mallika sagar Auctioneer during the inaugural Women's Premier League in February 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
Mallika sagar Auctioneer during the inaugural Women’s Premier League in February 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
lightbox-info

Mallika sagar Auctioneer during the inaugural Women’s Premier League in February 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

The Englishman replaced Richard Madley in 2018 and was hosting the IPL auction ever since. He collapsed on the floor in the ballroom of the ITC Gardenia hotel on the first day of the mega-auction in Bengaluru in February last year due to “postural hypotension”.

While the medical staff attended to him, the BCCI office-bearers requested Charu Sharma to fill in for Edmeades. Edmeades returned to conduct the final phase of the auction amid loud cheers and a standing ovation from the franchises and the BCCI officials. However, there were apprehensions about whether the Board will continue with him as the auctioneer for the 2023 auction in Kochi. But the Indian cricket board decided to continue with Edmeades and he conducted the mini-auction.

ALSO READ
IPL 2024: Who are the captains of all 10 Indian Premier League teams?

An independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer, Edmeades was associated with the iconic Christie’s for 38 years before going independent in 2016.

In December 2018, when Edmeades travelled to Jaipur for the IPL auction, it was a new experience for him. Even though he had conducted more than 2,500 auctions across the globe by then, it was his first stint with Indian cricket.

Over the last few years, Edmeades was synonymous with the IPL auction and even though he would not be in action this time around, the Englishman could still be considered for the mega auction next year.

When and where will the IPL Auction 2024 be held?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday from 11:30 AM local time (1 PM IST).

How many players are available in the IPL 2024 Auction?

The final IPL 2024 Auction pool will have 333 players, with a maximum of 77 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises.

