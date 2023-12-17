MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Most expensive uncapped Indians in IPL auction history

IPL 2024: From Avesh Khan to Varun Chakravarthy, here is the list of most expensive uncapped Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 16:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade during Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade during Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
infoIcon

Avesh Khan celebrates the wicket of Matthew Wade during Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The mini-auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

While the renowned overseas names are expected to attract big bids, the competition will heat up for the uncapped Indian players as well.

ALSO CHECK: Full list of uncapped players in IPL Auction 2024

The 2022 auction was a case in point where Avesh Khan, then uncapped, was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crores. He remains the most expensive uncapped signing by an IPL team.

Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for ₹9.25 crore in 2021 to make him second-most expensive uncapped Indian. Power-hitter Shahrukh Khan and miracle-man Rahul Tewatia are joint-third in the list, going for ₹9 crores to Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, respectively, in the same year as Avesh.

Shahrukh, along with other names like Vivrant Sharma, will be the centre of attention on Tuesday too. Sportstar takes a look at the uncapped Indians who have fetched a fat paycheck in the past.

Player Team Price (in ₹ crore) Year
Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 10.00 2022
Krishnappa Gowtham Chennai Super Kings 9.25 2021
Shahrukh Khan Punjab Kings 9.00 2022
Rahul Tewatia Gujarat Titans 9.00 2022
Krunal Pandya Mumbai Indians 8.80 2018
Varun Chakravarthy Kings XI Punjab 8.40 2019

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Avesh Khan /

Shahrukh Khan /

Rahul Tewatia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Most expensive uncapped Indians in IPL auction history
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Gaikwad falls early in chase for India vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan to spearhead India’s challenge against Pakistan
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Ishan Kishan withdraws from India squad for South Africa Test series, Bharat named as a replacement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. Most expensive uncapped Indians in IPL auction history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL auction 2024: Likely opening pairs for each team; Options for teams searching for new openers
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction: Who is the costliest player in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024: Stokes, Archer and other big names missing from the final players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2024: What is accelerated bidding, rules, slots available
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Most expensive uncapped Indians in IPL auction history
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Gaikwad falls early in chase for India vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan to spearhead India’s challenge against Pakistan
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Ishan Kishan withdraws from India squad for South Africa Test series, Bharat named as a replacement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment