Most expensive uncapped Indians in IPL auction history

The mini-auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League is set to take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

While the renowned overseas names are expected to attract big bids, the competition will heat up for the uncapped Indian players as well.

ALSO CHECK: Full list of uncapped players in IPL Auction 2024

The 2022 auction was a case in point where Avesh Khan, then uncapped, was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹10 crores. He remains the most expensive uncapped signing by an IPL team.

Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was roped in by Chennai Super Kings for ₹9.25 crore in 2021 to make him second-most expensive uncapped Indian. Power-hitter Shahrukh Khan and miracle-man Rahul Tewatia are joint-third in the list, going for ₹9 crores to Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, respectively, in the same year as Avesh.

Shahrukh, along with other names like Vivrant Sharma, will be the centre of attention on Tuesday too. Sportstar takes a look at the uncapped Indians who have fetched a fat paycheck in the past.