IPL Auction 2024: Three South African players who could steal the limelight after Ind v SA T20Is

Here are three South African cricketers who improved their chances at the IPL auction due to their performance in the T20I series against India.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 13:46 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Tilak Varma.
South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Tilak Varma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
infoIcon

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of India’s Tilak Varma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

India’s three T20Is against South Africa provided Proteas players a chance to showcase their skills just before the IPL auction.

South Africa drew the series, winning the second T20 by five wickets after the first match was washed out. However, it succumbed to a big defeat in the third match.

Here are three South African cricketers who improved their chances at the auction due to their performance in this series:

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee became a top choice for IPL teams due to his standout performance in the ODI World Cup.

The 23-year-old, who was the highest-wicket taker for South Africa in the World Cup with 20 scalps, represents the Super Kings franchise in both SA20 and Major League cricket.

The right-hand pacer, who hits the 140 kmph-mark regularly, has a T20 bowling average of 19.05. Coetzee starred in the second T20 against India with a three-wicket haul.

Coetzee has a base price of Rs. 2 crores and teams on the lookout for a premium foreign pacer will likely go all in for the South African.

Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates after dismissing India’s batsman Shubman Gill in the T20 series.
South Africa's bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates after dismissing India's batsman Shubman Gill in the T20 series. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AP
lightbox-info

South Africa’s bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates after dismissing India’s batsman Shubman Gill in the T20 series. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AP

Tabraiz Shamsi is another South African bowler who had a good outing in the ODI World Cup.

The left-arm wrist spinner has had IPL stints in the past -- with RCB and Rajasthan Royals -- but has failed to make a substantial mark, playing just five games.

The 33-year-old, who has an impressive T20 economy of 7.29, was vital in helping his side win the second T20 against India, ending with figures of 1/18 in four overs. He added another wicket, of the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the third T20.

In the IPL auction, teams in search of a dependable spinner will probably eye Shamsi, who will come in with a base price of Rs. 50 lakhs.

Nandre Burger

South Africa’s Nandre Burger celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Rinku Singh.
South Africa's Nandre Burger celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss India's Rinku Singh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
lightbox-info

South Africa’s Nandre Burger celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Rinku Singh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Nandre Burger had a modest international debut, securing figures of 1/39 in the third T20I. However, his consistent ability to reach speeds near 150 kmph would have attracted the attention of several teams.

The 28-year-old has an impressive economy of 7.33 in the T20 format, along with an average of 21.07.

Like Coetzee, Burger too is a part of Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 league. With a base price of just Rs. 20 lakhs, the pacer is likely to draw some attention at the auction table.

Related Topics

South Africa /

IPL AUCTION

