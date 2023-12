A total of 214 Indian players will go under the hammer in the IPL 2024 Auction set to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

There are 333 shortlisted players in the final list for a maximum of 77 slots up for grab.

There are 215 uncapped and 116 capped players.

Here is the full list of all uncapped players — with their base prices (in lakhs) — set to go under hammer at the IPL 2024 Auction -