Full list of IPL captains to have led two or more teams in Indian Premier League

Hardik Pandya joined an exclusive list of players to captain multiple sides when the Mumbai Indians announced the all-rounder as its skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The 30-year-old also led Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2023, with the side winning the title in the first year.

He joins M.S. Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Sourav Ganguly among others in the club. Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene are the only players to captain three sides.

Here is the full list of players who have led multiple sides in the IPL: