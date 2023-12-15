MagazineBuy Print

Full list of IPL captains to have led two or more teams in Indian Premier League

Hardik Pandya joined M.S. Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Sourav Ganguly among others in the list of players to captain multiple IPL sides.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 18:54 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya celebrates after MI’s win over RCB in IPL 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya celebrates after MI's win over RCB in IPL 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya celebrates after MI’s win over RCB in IPL 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

Hardik Pandya joined an exclusive list of players to captain multiple sides when the Mumbai Indians announced the all-rounder as its skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The 30-year-old also led Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2023, with the side winning the title in the first year.

He joins M.S. Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Sourav Ganguly among others in the club. Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene are the only players to captain three sides.

Here is the full list of players who have led multiple sides in the IPL:

Player Teams captained
M.S. Dhoni Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant
Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils
Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers, King XI Punjab
Virender Sehwag Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab
Rahul Dravid Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals
David Warner Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions
Kevin Pietersen Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore
Brendon McCullum Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders
Cameron White Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers
Sourav Ganguly Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors
Yuvraj Singh Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors
Kumar Sangakkara Kings XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mahela Jayawardene Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Delhi Daredevils
Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals
K.L. Rahul Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans

