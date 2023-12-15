Hardik Pandya joined an exclusive list of players to captain multiple sides when the Mumbai Indians announced the all-rounder as its skipper for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
The 30-year-old also led Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2023, with the side winning the title in the first year.
He joins M.S. Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Sourav Ganguly among others in the club. Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene are the only players to captain three sides.
Here is the full list of players who have led multiple sides in the IPL:
|Player
|Teams captained
|M.S. Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils
|Adam Gilchrist
|Deccan Chargers, King XI Punjab
|Virender Sehwag
|Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab
|Rahul Dravid
|Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals
|David Warner
|Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Suresh Raina
|Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions
|Kevin Pietersen
|Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Brendon McCullum
|Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders
|Cameron White
|Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers
|Sourav Ganguly
|Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors
|Yuvraj Singh
|Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Kings XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Delhi Daredevils
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals
|K.L. Rahul
|Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants
|Shreyas Iyer
|Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans
Latest on Sportstar
- Bayern Munich’s Coman, Mazraoui ruled out for weeks, says coach Tuchel
- Full list of IPL captains to have led two or more teams in Indian Premier League
- NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch, NEUFC v MBSG updates, Preview, Kick-off at 8 PM IST
- NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
- Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Surinder’s Mumba faces Sachin’s Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers at 9; When, where to watch PKL 10?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE