Hardik Pandya named Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024, replaces Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians on Friday announced Hardik Pandya as the captain for the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 17:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batsman Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians on Friday announced Hardik Pandya as captain for the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,” the side’s global head of performance, Mahela Jayawardene, said in a statement.

Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans in November this year, will replace Rohit Sharma. The latter had been at the helm since 2013, taking over from Ricky Ponting. MI won five titles under Rohit’s charge.

“We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Jayawardene added.

Pandya was a part of MI from 2015 to 2021, making 92 appearances. MI, however, released the all-rounder ahead of the 2022 mega auction where Titans signed him.

Pandya led the side to the title in his very first season. He added to his leadership resume when he took Titans to a second-straight final in IPL 2023 where they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

The premier allrounder has been missing from action since hurting his ankle during the ODI World Cup tie against Bangladesh on October 19. He is still an uncertainty to feature in the three T20Is at home against Afghanistan, India’s last T20I assignment ahead of the IPL and the T20 World Cup in June.

Related Topics

Hardik Pandya /

Mumbai Indians /

Rohit Sharma

