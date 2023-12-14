IPL 2024 auction: Which team has the highest purse remaining for the auction on December 19?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction will feature 333 cricketers, who will go under the hammer in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19.

Out of 333 players, 214 are Indian, 119 are overseas players, and two are from associate nations. Among them, 116 are capped players, 215 are uncapped, and a maximum of 30 slots are reserved for overseas players.

With a whopping Rs 38.15 crore remaining in its purse, Gujarat Titans will enter the auction as the richest franchise.

Ahead of the auction, here’s how much money each team has:

How much money does CSK have for IPL auction 2024?

Chennai Super Kings has Rs 31.40 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 19 | Overseas players: 5

How much money does MI have for IPL auction 2024?

Mumbai Indians has Rs 17.75 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 17 | Overseas players: 4

How much money does RCB have for IPL auction 2024?

Royal Challengers Bangalore has Rs 23.25 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 19 | Overseas players: 5

How much money does GT have for IPL auction 2024?

Gujarat Titans has Rs 38.15 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 17 | Overseas players: 6

How much money does LSG have for IPL auction 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants has Rs 13.15 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 19 | Overseas players: 6

How much money does KKR have for IPL auction 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders has Rs 32.70 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 13 | Overseas players: 4

How much money does DC have for IPL auction 2024?

Delhi Capitals has Rs 28.95 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 16 | Overseas players: 4

How much money does SRH have for IPL auction 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad has Rs 34.00 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 19 | Overseas players: 5

How much money does PBKS have for IPL auction 2024?

Punjab Kings has Rs 29.10 crore left for December 19 auction. Squad composition - Total players: 17 | Overseas players: 6