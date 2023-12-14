MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Iyer to captain Kolkata Knight Riders, Rana named vice-captain.

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday announced that Shreyas Iyer will return to the team as captain and Nitish Rana will be his deputy for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 14:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.
FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: IPL/Sportszpics
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: IPL/Sportszpics

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday announced that Shreyas Iyer will return to the team as captain and Nitish Rana will be his deputy for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League.

Making the announcement, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said, “It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he’s back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character.

Iyer missed IPL 15 due to a back injury and underwent surgery.

We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas’s shoes last season and did a great job. There’s no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of the team.

Shreyas Iyer added “I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group”

