Ishan Kishan withdraws from India squad for South Africa Test series, Bharat named as a replacement

Ishan Kishan won’t be a part of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to personal reasons. The BCCI, in a statement, said that the wicketkeeper-batsman has been released from the Test squad.

“Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad,” the Board said in a statement.

India is scheduled to play two Tests with the first one starting on December 26–30 and the second slated for January 3–7, 2024. SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the first Test, and the second will be held in Newlands.

Further updating on his replacement, the selection committee has picked K.S. Bharat, who will join the squad shortly..

India’s squad for South Africa Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk)