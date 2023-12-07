India vs South Africa: Full schedule, squads, live streaming info

India will take on South Africa in a full-fledged all-format series during its tour, starting December 10 in Durban.
Following a successful 4-1 T20I series win against Australia at home, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side for the three-match T20I series in the opening leg.
India will have two more captains on the tour, with KL Rahul leading the ODI side and regular skipper Rohit Sharma returning to helm the Test team in its fresh World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) cycle.
The Men in Blue has also named the India A squads which will be part of three red-ball games.
India vs South Africa squads
India
South Africa
India vs South Africa series schedule
IND vs SA T20I series
- 1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban
- 2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha
- 3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
IND vs SA ODI series
- 1st ODI – December 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
- 2nd ODI – December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha
- 3rd ODI – December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl
IND vs SA Test series
- 1st Test – December 26-30, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in SuperSport Park, Centurion
- 2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST in Newlands, Cape Town
India A schedule in South Africa
- 1st four-day match - December 11-14
- 2nd three-day match - December 20-22
- 3rd four-day match - December 26-29
India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?
The India vs South Africa T20I, ODI and Test series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.
