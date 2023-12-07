India vs South Africa: Full schedule, squads, live streaming info

India will take on South Africa in a full-fledged all-format series during its tour, starting December 10 in Durban.

Following a successful 4-1 T20I series win against Australia at home, Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side for the three-match T20I series in the opening leg.

India will have two more captains on the tour, with KL Rahul leading the ODI side and regular skipper Rohit Sharma returning to helm the Test team in its fresh World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) cycle.

The Men in Blue has also named the India A squads which will be part of three red-ball games.

India vs South Africa squads India India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar. India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar. India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), and Prasidh Krishna. India A squad for first four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande. India Inter-squad three-day match: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini. India A squad for third four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini. South Africa South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams. South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams. South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

India vs South Africa series schedule

IND vs SA T20I series

1st T20I – December 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in Kingsmead, Durban

2nd T20I – December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd T20I – December 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODI series

1st ODI – December 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

2nd ODI – December 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd ODI – December 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM IST in Boland Park, Paarl

IND vs SA Test series

1st Test – December 26-30, 2023 at 1:30 PM IST in SuperSport Park, Centurion

2nd Test – January 3-7, 2024 at 2:00 PM IST in Newlands, Cape Town

India A schedule in South Africa

1st four-day match - December 11-14

2nd three-day match - December 20-22

3rd four-day match - December 26-29

India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

The India vs South Africa T20I, ODI and Test series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.