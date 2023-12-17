SA vs IND: Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to take fifer against South Africa

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian pacer to take an ODI five-wicket haul against South Africa, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

LIVE BLOG - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA

The 24-year-old pace bowler also became the fourth Indian bowler to an ODI fifer against South Africa, after Sunil Joshi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja.

Arshdeep is also the third Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in South Africa, after Chahal and Ashish Nehra, whose feat came against England in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

The left-arm pacer began his record-breaking spell by accounting for the South African top three in conditions suited for swing bowling.

Arshdeep completed his first ODI fifer by trapping South Africa’s top-scorer Andile Phehlukwayo in front of the stumps.

Arshdeep, along with right-arm pacer Avesh Khan, who took four wickets, resigned South Africa to its lowest ODI total at home.