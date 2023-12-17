MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND: South Africa registers lowest ODI total at home

South Africa crashed to its lowest ODI total in home soil, against India in the first ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 16:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s bowler Arshdeep Singh successfully appeals for LBW dismissal against South Africa’s batsman Rassie van der Dussen during the first One Day International cricket match between South Africa and India.
India’s bowler Arshdeep Singh successfully appeals for LBW dismissal against South Africa’s batsman Rassie van der Dussen during the first One Day International cricket match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AP
South Africa fell short of its previous lowest home total -- which too came against India, in 2018 at the Centurion -- by two runs. This is also its tenth-lowest total in ODIs.

LIVE BLOG - INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA

The Proteas, who elected to bat, were ripped apart by the Indian pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, who took five and four wickets respectively

Arshdeep began the onslaught, with the left-armer accounting for the South African top three in conditions favouring swing bowling.

Avesh soon joined in the action, with the right-arm pacer removing South African skipper Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder with back-to-back deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck the final blow by bowling Nandre Burger.

South Africa’s capitulation felt like a repeat of the last time it faced India in the format, when it was bowled out for 83 in an ODI World Cup group stage encounter just over a month ago.

