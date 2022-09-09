Cricket

Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup

Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

09 September, 2022 12:08 IST
Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden was announced as Pakistan’s team mentor for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the nation’s cricket board announced via an official statement on Friday.

Hayden, 50, will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

“The decision is a continuation of Hayden’s involvement with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.” the statement said.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant. Can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion” said Hayden.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.

