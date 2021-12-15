MCA treasurer requests president to call AC meeting for discussing Mumbai's disastrous show

The disastrous show by the Mumbai team has prompted Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) treasurer Jagdish Achrekar to write to the cricket body's chief Vijay Patil, urging him to call an urgent Apex Council meeting.

Defending champion Mumbai crashed out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the knockout stage of the national ODI championship.

Mumbai, which is a strong domestic side and has won many coveted tournaments in the past, also endured a forgettable outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In his letter to Patil, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, Achrekar wrote, "Dear President Sir, I request you to call an urgent Apex Council meeting to discuss the performances of our teams. The discussion during the meeting and our concerns may be shared with the CIC (Cricket Improvement Committee) members, selectors and coaches." Achrekar further wrote, "Please treat my mail as requisition for the same and if it is backed by required number of members, I request you to call an urgent meeting at the earliest." Mumbai are coached by domestic veteran Amol Mazumdar.