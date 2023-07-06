MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023: MCC members who abused Australians brought ‘shame’ on club

The normally sedate London ground erupted in fury following the controversial dismissal of England’s Jonny Bairstow on the last day of the match last week.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 21:34 IST , LEEDS

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Usman Khawaja of Australia walks through the MCC Members gate.
FILE PHOTO: Usman Khawaja of Australia walks through the MCC Members gate. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Usman Khawaja of Australia walks through the MCC Members gate. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members who verbally abused Australian players during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s have brought “shame” on the institution, according to the chairman.

The normally sedate London ground erupted in fury following the controversial dismissal of England’s Jonny Bairstow on the last day of the match last week.

Spectators were incensed by the incident, in which Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after Bairstow walked out of his crease, having ducked under a Cameron Green bouncer.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese even became embroiled in the row.

But there was widespread condemnation over the treatment the Australia players received when walking through the pavilion at Lord’s, the headquarters of the MCC.

It was a deeply embarrassing incident for the club, which has responsibility for cricket’s laws and promotes the “spirit of cricket”.

Three members were immediately suspended pending a full investigation.

The angry confrontation came just days after the publication of a report that revealed widespread racism, sexism and classism in the English game.

The MCC is trying to shake off the perception that it is an elitist organisation.

“The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC,” chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said in an email to members.

“Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game of cricket.”

Carnegie-Brown said the MCC would be taking a “tougher stance” on the behaviour of members.

Australia won the second Test by 43 runs, despite a brilliant 155 from England captain Ben Stokes, to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.

The third Test, in Leeds, started on Thursday.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

