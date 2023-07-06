Ashes 2023: Broad dismisses Warner again, equals Malcolm Marshall’s record

England pacer Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 16th time in Test matches during the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

Broad vs Warner in Tests

Innings Runs Average Outs Fours Sixes 50 424 26.50 16 52 1

Broad equalled Malcolm Marshall of West Indies, who dismissed England’s Graham Gooch 16 times in Tests. Austalian great Glenn McGrath holds the record for dismissing a batter the most number of times in Tests. The right-arm pacer has got the better of former England captain Michael Atherton on 19 occasions in 34 Test innings.

Bowler dismissing a batter most times

Bowler Batter Dismissals Innings Glenn McGrath (AUS) Michael Atherton (ENG) 19 34 Alec Bedser (ENG) Arthur Morris (AUS) 18 37 Curtly Ambrose (WI) Michael Atherton (ENG) 17 47 Courtney Walsh (WI) Michael Atherton (ENG) 17 50 Malcolm Marshall (WI) Graham Gooch (ENG) 16 40 Stuart Broad (ENG) David Warner (AUS) 16 50

Amongst Indians, Kapil Dev has dismissed a batter on most occasions. The fast-bowling all-rounder has dismissed Pakistan’s Mudassar Nazar 12 times in just 24 innings. When it comes to an Indian batter being a bunny of a bowler, Cheteshwar Pujara holds an unenviable record. He has been outdone by Australian spinner Nathan Lyon 13 times in 41 innings.