Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes completes 6000 Test runs

England captain Ben Stokes completed 6,000 Test runs during the second day of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

Stokes struck a fiery 108-ball 80, which included six fours and five sixes, and was the last batter to fall as England was bundled out for 237 and conceded a 26-run first-innings lead.

Stokes becomes the 16th England batter to breach the 6,000-run mark in the longest format of the game. The 32-year-old achieved the feat in his 171st innings and averages 36.63.

Stokes needs just three wickets to complete 200 Test wickets. He currently has 197 wickets in 95 matches to his name.