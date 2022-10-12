Cricket

Michael Slater back in rehab amid several assault charges

The 52-year-old Slater is charged for assaulting a 36-year-old man at Sydney’s Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18.

PTI
12 October, 2022 18:14 IST
12 October, 2022 18:14 IST
Slater, who had previously pleaded innocence, did not appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday. His lawyer informed the court that he was in a rehabilitation facility as the matter was adjourned for a week.

Slater, who had previously pleaded innocence, did not appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday. His lawyer informed the court that he was in a rehabilitation facility as the matter was adjourned for a week. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 52-year-old Slater is charged for assaulting a 36-year-old man at Sydney’s Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18.

Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater, who is facing multiple assault charges, has been readmitted to a rehab facility, a report said.

The 52-year-old is charged for assaulting a 36-year-old man at Sydney’s Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18. He is also facing one count of attempting to stalk/intimidate one Nicholas O’Neill.

“The accused did attempt to intimidate the victim with the intention of causing the victim to fear physical or mental harm,” court documents obtained by the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ and ‘The Age’ showed.

Also Read
Dawid Malan hits 82 as England beat Australia by eight runs

Slater, who had previously pleaded innocence, did not appear in Manly Local Court on Wednesday. His lawyer informed the court that he was in a rehabilitation facility as the matter was adjourned for a week.

A veteran of 74 Tests and 42 ODIs, Slater was arrested for allegedly breaching bail in September this year and then he was sent to mental health assessment.

He was also charged by his ex-wife in a domestic violence case.

Slater was reportedly sacked by Channel Seven as its commentator after he criticised the Australian Government’s handling of COVID-19 in 2021.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Shardul Thakur: ‘Not getting selected for T20 World Cup disappointing’

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us