Cricket Cricket Vaughan: England will sweep Pakistan series despite Stokes absence Ben Stokes was part of the England team which pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory in the series opener at Old Trafford but is now missing for family reasons. Reuters 12 August, 2020 18:30 IST Michael Vaughan feels England will sweep the three-Test series against Pakistan despite the absence of Ben Stokes. - REUTERS Reuters 12 August, 2020 18:30 IST Former England captain Michael Vaughan has predicted that the hosts will sweep the three-Test series against Pakistan despite the absence of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes for the last two matches.Stokes was part of the England team which pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory in the series opener at Old Trafford but is now missing for family reasons.“He plays a big, big role in that dressing room,” Vaughan wrote in a blog, although he had no doubts about the depth in the England squad.READ | England calls-up Robinson to replace Stokes for Pakistan test “Even though Ben Stokes is out I think England will be too strong. England will win the series 3-0, that's my prediction.”The Pakistan team led by Azhar Ali dominated much of the opening Test in Manchester but Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler launched a superb counter-attack to power the hosts to an unlikely victory.“Azhar Ali (is) a young captain in terms of Test matches but an experienced player in terms of Test matches that he's played. I think that was his chance to win a game overseas for the first time,” Vaughan said of the 35-year-old.He also felt England might rest veteran quick James Anderson in the second Test beginning on Thursday.“I'd be surprised if he plays back-to-back games, so I think he will be rested. Maybe Sam Curran will come in for him or Mark Wood,” he added. “Zak Crawley will probably come in for Ben Stokes.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos