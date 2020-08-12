Cricket Cricket England calls-up Robinson to replace Stokes for Pakistan test Ollie Robinson has been called up by the ECB to replace star all-rounder Ben Stokes in the England cricket team which will take on Pakistan at Ageas Bowl. Reuters 12 August, 2020 18:07 IST Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson made his first-class debut in 2015 and has played 57 matches in the format. - Twitter Reuters 12 August, 2020 18:07 IST England has named uncapped seamer Ollie Robinson in its 14-man squad to replace all-rounder Ben Stokes for the second Test against Pakistan starting on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.WATCH | ENG vs PAK: Dom Sibley striving to find the right balance Stokes has been ruled out of the remaining two games of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for family reasons and the ECB said he would shortly fly to New Zealand, the country of his birth.Sussex paceman Robinson, 26, made his first-class debut in 2015 and has played 57 matches in the format.England sealed an unlikely three-wicket victory in the first Test after slumping to 117-5 at one point in its chase of 277 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.England squad:Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos