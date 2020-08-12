IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for COVID-19

Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. In a statement, the franchise stated that it “implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible.”

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to hospital for his 14-day quarantine. After 14 days, Dishant will be undergoing two tests as per the protocols of BCCI.

READ: It’s disappointing that IPL 2020 is not in India

On return of two negative reports, he will be allowed to join the team after self isolating for 6 days and receiving three further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE.

“We request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE,” the franchise said.