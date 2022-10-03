Cricket

Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson fined 50 percent match fees, warned for on-field misconduct with Yusuf Pathan

Mitchell Johnson was engaged in a verbal exchange with Bhilwara Kings’ batter Yusuf Pathan and was seen pushing the latter away before the umpires intervened on Sunday.

PTI
03 October, 2022 22:15 IST
03 October, 2022 22:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Johnson in action.

FILE PHOTO: Mitchell Johnson in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Mitchell Johnson was engaged in a verbal exchange with Bhilwara Kings’ batter Yusuf Pathan and was seen pushing the latter away before the umpires intervened on Sunday.

India Capitals’ pacer Mitchell Johnson has been handed a warning and docked 50 percent of his match fees for his involvement in a heated argument with Bhilwara Kings’ Yusuf Pathan during a Legends League Cricket match here.

The incident took place during the qualifier match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings where Johnson got engaged in a verbal exchange with Bhilwara Kings’ batter Pathan and was seen pushing the latter away before the umpires intervened on Sunday.

Following a detailed investigation of the incident, a disciplinary committee, headed by Legends League Cricket Commissioner Ravi Shastri, decided to punish the bowler and also send him an official warning.

Aiming to secure their berth in the final, Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will lock horns in the eliminator at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur tonight.

India Capitals has already entered the final, which is scheduled to take place at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Bumrah’s stress fracture: John Gloster, former India physio, explains the pacer’s injury, recovery for T20 World Cup

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Bumrah out of T20 World Cup 2022: What now for Team India?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us