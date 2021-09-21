ICC women's ODI rankings: Mithali retains top spot, Satterthwaite enters top five

New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite returned after five months to the top five among batters in the latest ICC women's ODI player rankings, after her unbeaten 79 against England in the first ODI in Bristol.

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee slipped behind India captain Mithali Raj to second place.

Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, and Jess Kerr moved up in the bowlers' list despite New Zealand conceding a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

ALSO READ - Australia beats India, goes 1-0 up in ODI series

Several players moved up the rankings after some solid performances for England, which will defend its ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title in New Zealand six months from now.

Captain Heather Knight's Player of the Match effort of 89 in the first match lifted her five places to ninth position. Danielle Wyatt (33rd) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (37th) also gained five slots each while Katherine Brunt moved up three places to 38th.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (sixth) and Katherine Brunt (seventh) were up one place each while Kate Cross (15th) and Natalie Sciver (18th) also advanced.

Masabata Klaas advanced three places to reach be 40th, while Nadine de Klerk rose to 52nd. Chloe Tryon moved up from 65th to 57th.

For the West Indies, 24-year-old Jamaican Rashad Williams rose to 53rd.