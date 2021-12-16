Cricket Cricket Mohammad Rizwan becomes the first batter to smash 2000 T20 runs in a calendar year PAK vs WI, 3rd T20I: Earlier in October, Rizwan became the first batter to cross 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year during the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia. Team Sportstar 16 December, 2021 21:15 IST Rizwan's stellar year at the top of the order has seen him rack up a hundred and 18 T20 half-centuries with an average over 55 and strike rate touching 130. - AP Team Sportstar 16 December, 2021 21:15 IST Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan became the first batter ever to record 2000 T20 runs in a calendar during the third T20I against West Indies in Karachi on Thursday.Chasing a mammoth target of 208, Rizwan crossed the mark with a four in the 11th over, in what is most likely his final T20 match of 2021.The wicketkeeper-batter's stellar year at the top of the order has seen him rack up a hundred and record 18 T20 half-centuries with an average over 55 and strike rate touching 130 in 45 innings. Off the 2000, 1293* runs have come in 26 T20I innings for Pakistan.Earlier in October, Rizwan became the first batter to cross 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year during the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Australia.READ: Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases Rizwan went past the record for most runs in a calendar year in all T20s during the tournament, surpassing Chris Gayle's tally of 1665 runs.T20 World Cup rewindREAD: PAK vs AUS: Rizwan becomes first batter to smash 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year READ: PAK vs SCO: Rizwan scores most T20 runs in a calendar year Rizwan's opening partner and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is second on the list of most T20 runs in a year, achieving the same this year with 1700+ to his tally so far. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :