Who has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history?

The new season of India’s most prestigious first-class tournament Ranji Trophy is all set start from January 5.
Wasim Jaffer has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history - 12038 in 238 innings. The top 10 run scorers list also includes some of the finest cricketers the tournament has ever produced.
Here is a list of top 10 batters who have scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history.
|Player
|Runs
|Teams
|Wasim Jaffer
|12038
|Mumbai, Vidarbha
|Amol Muzumdar
|9202
|Bombay/Mumbai, Assam, Andhra
|Devendrasingh Bundela
|9201
|Madhya Pradesh
|Paras Dogra
|8872
|Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry
|Yashpal Singh
|8700
|Services, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim
|Mithun Manhas
|8554
|Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir
|Faiz Yakub Fazal
|8374
|Vidarbha, Railways
|Manoj Tiwary
|8348
|Bengal
|Hrishikesh Kanitkar
|8059
|Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
|Naman Ojha
|7861
