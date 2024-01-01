Who has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history?

The new season of India’s most prestigious first-class tournament Ranji Trophy is all set start from January 5.

Wasim Jaffer has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history - 12038 in 238 innings. The top 10 run scorers list also includes some of the finest cricketers the tournament has ever produced.

Here is a list of top 10 batters who have scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history.