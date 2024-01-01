MagazineBuy Print

Who has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history?

From Wasim Jaffer to Naman Ojha, here is a list of top 10 batters who have scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 14:14 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Vidarbha batter Wasim Jaffer in action.
FILE PHOTO: Vidarbha batter Wasim Jaffer in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vidarbha batter Wasim Jaffer in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu

The new season of India’s most prestigious first-class tournament Ranji Trophy is all set start from January 5.

Wasim Jaffer has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history - 12038 in 238 innings. The top 10 run scorers list also includes some of the finest cricketers the tournament has ever produced.

Here is a list of top 10 batters who have scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history.

Player Runs Teams
Wasim Jaffer 12038 Mumbai, Vidarbha
Amol Muzumdar 9202 Bombay/Mumbai, Assam, Andhra
Devendrasingh Bundela 9201 Madhya Pradesh
Paras Dogra 8872 Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry
Yashpal Singh 8700 Services, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim
Mithun Manhas 8554 Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir
Faiz Yakub Fazal 8374 Vidarbha, Railways
Manoj Tiwary 8348 Bengal
Hrishikesh Kanitkar 8059 Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
Naman Ojha 7861

